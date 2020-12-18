Government Guaranteed Home Loans a great option for high-risk home buyers

A lot of people dream of buying a home in Miami-Dade County. With its active nightlife, quality educational museums, and its stunning natural areas like the Everglades National Park and Biscayne National Park. About 2,716,940 people are currently enjoying the county’s beauty, with the population still increasing every year.

The demand for housing has also increased, leading to an increased median home value, which as of Oct. 31, was at $331,925. This increase in costs has made it so that first-time buyers who would have otherwise bought a home are more hesitant to take that step.

Thankfully this is where government-guaranteed loans can help. They reduce and at times altogether remove the initial costs that come with the home buying process. Also, these loans are guaranteed by the US government, meaning that lenders are more willing to accept applicants who have had a rough financial past.

These loans are guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Each one of these government loans targets a specific type of applicant and provides different benefits.

FHA home loan information

The FHA’s government loans are outstanding for first-time homebuyers who do not have either the income or the credit score required by most conventional home loans. It is due to benefits like a low down payment of 3.5%, which can be covered by a loan from a family member, or an FHA down payment assistance grant.

People who want to submit an FHA loan application must meet the usual credit score to be eligible for an FHA loan, which is 580 -- although some lenders will accept even lower credit scores. Some lenders are ready to take credit scores as low as 500; however, a higher down payment is required. Other benefits include lower than average closing costs, low monthly mortgage payments, and the option to take out the loan as either a 15- or a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

In addition to all of its benefits, FHA loans are limited to the loan limit, which vary depending on the county and its cost of living. Currently, FHA loan limits in Miami-Dade County are at $373,750 for a single-family home, $478,450 for a duplex, $578,350 for a triplex, and $718,750 for a fourplex. All this should still be enough for applicants to find a home within the county.

FHA loans are also assumable, which means that if the original buyer/ borrower decides to sell the home, the new buyer will assume the same loan and continue making payments on it. Furthermore, these loans can also be used to purchase a condo; the only requirement is for the Condo to be FHA-approved.

USDA home loan information

Government loans guaranteed by the USDA are targeted towards lower-income borrowers looking to buy a modest single-family home in one of the country’s many rural areas. Being eligible for these loans is relatively easy as all that is required is for the applicant to be a U.S. citizen, a credit score of 640, and have a stable and dependable income.

Also, an eligible applicant should have a history of at least one year of making payments on time for at least 12 months. Their income must also be equal to or less than 115% of the median household income for the specific county where the property location. Lastly, the property’s location must be within a rural development area that accepts USDA home loans.

Currently, there are no USDA loan approved areas within Miami-Dade County. However, there are counties that border Miami-Dade that accept USDA home loans for the purchase of a home.

VA Home Loan Information

The best government loans available are also the most exclusive home loans since they target either veterans or active duty service members. However, it is also possible for spouses of veterans who lost their lives while on duty to qualify for a VA home loan. What makes these loans such a great benefit is the many benefits that it offers.

These benefits include a no down payment requirement, no-prepayment penalties, no mortgage insurance premiums, lower monthly mortgage payments, reduced interest rates, and the ability to finance the funding fee. Also, VA home loans are no longer required to adhere to county limits since their removal on Jan. 1, 2020.

The removal of loan limits means that now lenders are responsible for setting their loan limits for first-time borrowers. Government-sponsored brokers like VA Home Loan Centers currently have lenders who offer loan limits of up to $5 million for no money down, as long as the applicant meets eligibility requirements. In addition, borrowers with more than one active VA loan are still subject to loan limits, which in Miami-Dade County are at $510,400.

