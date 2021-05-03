Hey teens! Bored? How about a $12/hour job at the Miami Seaquarium?!?

If you are a job seeker looking for a fun, rewarding and unique workplace this summer, the Miami Seaquarium wants to talk with you.

The Seaquarium’s summer season hiring spree is on -- and they are paying a healthy $12 per hour.

As the Seaquarium will kick off daily operations on May 27, officials have stepped up their effort to hire seasonal “team members.”

In addition to their salary, employees also receive a complimentary 2021 Basic Pass for themselves and up to three family members -- as long as they complete the hiring process by May 10. Team members also receive discounts on dining and retail items.

Positions are available in Food & Beverage, Retail, Maintenance, Show Attendants, Janitorial and Reservations staff.

Miami Seaquarium will continue its commitment to health and safety for all guests and staff by following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida Department of Health and best practices within the attractions industry.

To apply, click here.