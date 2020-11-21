Innovation remains at the core for the upcoming Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair

This has certainly been a unique year, bringing challenges and opportunities to all. Innovation, creativity and a positive attitude have been key to keeping businesses going. Reinventing the way to do business has shown to be necessary to move forward and grow.

The Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair is no exception.

Fair organizers developed a platform that allows young entrepreneurs to start their business, step-by-step, through virtual interactive play. This tool is a fun exercise that encourages participants to learn business principles while having fun.

With this innovation in mind, fair organizers are excited to launch registration for the 2021 Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair December 7. Follow the organization on Instagram (@kbchildrensfair) to stay up to date with information about this one-day marketplace.

The group’s registration platform -- at www.slingshotmarketplace.com -- will allow young entrepreneurs to start their business, calculate costs and selling price, create a logo, and apply marketing tools to share the business with potential customers. This year, registration will also be part of the learning process. Previous fairs have had a waitlist. Those interested are encouraged to sign up soon.

An opening event -- from noon until 3 p. m. on December 6 at The Golden Hog -- will feature last year's award winners selling their products. Attending will be:

- Best Overall Business winner Jaime Solá from Organic Cleaners

- Most Creative Stand, Paloma Torres from Peace Jars

- Most Profitable Business, Maria Luisa Bonfin, Beatriz Tilkian and Sophia Kingston from Sweet By Us

- Most Original Idea, KB-O-Poly.

Last year, The Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair 2020 hosted 54 businesses, 96 young entrepreneurs and more than 1,500 visitors. For the upcoming year, the fair faces the now-familiar challenges of COVID-19. Even though it is an outdoor event, each tent will host only one business, masks will be required for all, hand sanitizers will be available, social distancing will be highly encouraged.

Organizers and founders Fernanda Torres and Cristina Dalmau said they started this project because they were inspired by their entrepreneur daughters. Having kids busy in positive activities is priceless. Having a community supporting an event that motivates kids to turn their ideas into action fills us with gratitude for living in such a wonderful village.

Things to remember: