In an attempt to show gratitude and share a message of unity, the local Coldwell Banker team gathered last week by the shadows of the lighthouse in Bill Baggs Cape Florida to perform the Jerusalema song and dance challenge.

Jerusalema is a is a worldwide trend that started earlier this year and has picked up recently during the pandemic on social media platforms and YouTube, this according to Coldwell Banker Realty Key Biscayne office Branch Manager and Managing Broker Michael Suarez, who worked on planning the performance for some time.

“We are a all very happy and positive and wanted to message of unity that this trending song and dance inspires,” said Suarez, adding that the history behind the song stems from gospel meaning, and the hymn describes a wondrous place of rest, salvation and hope. It’s origin is from Africa.

“There are different variations of the dance. You can find it being done by tribes, nuns in convents, priests, first responders, families and people dancing in their homes together or on their own. From what I’ve learned of the song and the dance is that it brings unity and hope for a better,” said Suarez. “It is somewhat utopian, and inspiring.”

To see a video of the dance, click here.

