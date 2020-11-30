Bored with your Zoom backgrounds? Can’t get that perfect Key Biscayne waterfront “live” background quite right? Don’t want to show your home to Zoom call participants?

Here is a chance to upgrade your Zoom background to look like it was designed by famous film directors.

The website LifeHacker introduces us to seven digital renders of home offices which are available to download as Zoom backgrounds. They feature designs inspired by Sofia Coppola, Wes Anderson and other highly visual film directors.

The backgrounds are courtesy of the Budget Direct Home Insurance team. For all the available backgrounds, click here.