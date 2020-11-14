Commuting in Miami-Dade might get a bit easier after the Miami-Dade Commission on Friday approved a resolution to continue further discussions with Brightline, Florida East Coast Railway and the county to create a commuter rail system in the county.

The vote was unanimous.

According to the website The Real Deal, the commuter train system would operate between downtown Miami and Aventura and have up to eight stations in Miami-Dade. The commuting line could extend as far north as Jupiter if Brightline can arrange separate deals with Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to The Real Deal.

The county’s resolution calls for the county would pay Brightline a lump sum of up to $50 million and an annual track access fee of up to $12 million a year for 30 years, in exchange for providing access to an affordable commuter rail train system.

