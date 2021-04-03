New occupancy data shows hotels are coming back

According to new data released by STR, the U.S. hotel industry is showing early signs of a comeback, as nationwide hotel occupancy was at its highest level since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Hotel occupancy across the U.S. for the week through March 13 was hit 52.1%, STR reported, with all but seven states recording week-over-week gains.

Driven in part by spring break-related travel, Florida reported gains, with destinations like Daytona Beach and the Florida Panhandle reporting high occupancies over the seven-day period.

Additionally, Tampa posted the highest occupancy level of any market in the country, at 72.7%.

Other hot spots included Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; San Antonio; and Greensboro, N.C.

