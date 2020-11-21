No Swim Advisory Issued due to major sewer spill in Biscayne Bay

On Friday, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) crews dealt with a leak from a wastewater pipe near the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami at 100 Chopin Plaza. The leak resulted in a discharge of 120,000 of sewer discharge.

As a result, there is a No-Swim advisory in areas including MacArthur Causeway to the north, Rickenbacker Causeway to the South, Southpointe Park to the east and the mainland as the western boundary.

The following parks/beaches are within the boundaries: Fisher Island Beach, Hobie Beach, Virginia Key Beach and South Beach, as well as numerous marinas.

According to an email notification from the Village of Key Biscayne, “signage has been placed in the affected areas, which also instructs to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.”

In the communication, the Village said that the pipe had only been utilized twice in 2020. Due to many construction projects being completed at the department’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, the department was testing the pipe prior to placing it back into service..

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed.

