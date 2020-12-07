Palmer Trinity offers students unique combination of enrichment programs

Students today are more sophisticated than in the past, and they demand more from their school and education. Providing a learning environment that addresses these desires is more important today than ever.

Palmer Trinity School, set in almost 60 acres of tranquil space in Palmetto Bay, south of downtown Miami, is uniquely positioned to offer an environment that promotes the enrichment of the whole person, as reflected in the school’s motto, “Virtus, Humanitas, et Spiritus.”

Recognizing the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit, Palmer Trinity aims to foster growth through academic, spiritual and personal development. Students are encouraged not only to attain individual success, but also to use their unique gifts for the service of others. Through an extensive academic program and stimulating extracurricular activities, students are nurtured to develop character, global awareness, and critical thinking.

Palmer Trinity’s students, over 50% of whom are bilingual, come from 37 countries and various religious traditions. As an Episcopal school, Palmer Trinity welcomes students and families of all faiths and promotes an affirming, inclusive atmosphere.

Palmer Trinity’s dedication to excellence spans all facets of school life. Honors and AP courses, and initiatives like Religion and Ethics, Global Studies, Service Living and Environmental Studies reflect Palmer Trinity’s commitment to strong traditional education that is also creative and innovative. The school’s 46 athletic teams testify to the growing and successful sports program, and the excellent drama, music, and visual arts programs offer students a broad range of options in artistic expression.

In August 2021, Palmer Trinity 11th grade students will now be offered the International Baccalaureate program.

Palmer Trinity is located at 8001 S.W. 184 Street, Miami 33157. You can reach them at (305) 969-4288 or visit them online here