The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has made video conferencing a necessary tool, not only for businesses, but a critical tool for families to stay in touch.

And the video conferencing platform Zoom has benefited handsomely, more than doubling its income and grown its user base by more than 30-fold from this time last year ago.

U.S. Surgeon General Adams: "Pandemic fatigue" contributing to the spread of COVID-19. Suggests “virtual Thanksgiving” and adhering to “the three W's.”

As a way of saying “thanks” on Thanksgiving, Zoom.us is is removing the 40-minute time limit from its free version so that virtual family gatherings can be as long as they want to be.

Via Twitter, the company said that the unlimited usage will run from midnight EST on Thursday, November 26 through 6 a.m. EST on Friday, November 27.