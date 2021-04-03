Planning a Workcation? Here are the best 8 places to go

What is a workcation? Well, a vacation which combines work with leisure and travel.

While workcations have grown in popularity, the COVID-19 pandemic has given their popularity a boost. With more people working from home, the workcation appears to be here to stay.

Prior to the pandemic, approximately seven million people in the U.S. worked remotely. That number spiked 44% in five years, and in 2020, working remotely became more of a necessity.

But “working from home” does not have to mean home. As long you have Wi-Fi is reliable and your computer is charged, you can work from a hotel room, Airbnb, or pool cabana.

Now, the hotel industry is taking notice, with companies such as Hilton Luxury Brands launching efforts to entice workcation travelers, offering extended stay packages and other perks.

While Key Biscayne’s nature beauty and island feels is an ideal place to work from home, if you want a break, there are some options.

Travel + Leisure has come up with a list of the best U.S. cities for a workcation.

The ranking selects cities that are “just a little more welcoming for workcationers,” offering plenty of amenities and speedy internet as well as easy access to things we look for in a vacation: white-sand beaches, skiing, amazing food, and a relaxing escape.

For example, the top city, according to Travel + Leisure, Seattle, Washington, is the sort of place you can wander around for hours, cruising down the 8.5-mile Seattle Waterfront Pathway and enjoy the views of Elliot Bay.

Another example, is Jackson, Wyoming, a small resort town that offers plenty of big-city amenities.

For the complete list from Travel + Leisure, click here.