Monday, Publix, the Lakeland-based grocery chain, reported that full fiscal 2020 revenue exceeded $44 billion ($44.9 billion) while net earnings for the same period jumped over 32 percent to $4 billion.

The company reported that its sales for the fiscal year ending Dec. 26 increased $6.8 billion

According to an article on the Chain Store Age website, the company attributed approximately $4.6 billion - or 12.1 percent - of its full-year sales to the impact of the pandemic, with more people eating at home. Early on in the crisis, people also panic-bought toilet paper and other supplies.

“It has been about a year since the start of the pandemic, and our associates’ efforts to serve our customers, communities and each other during this difficult time have been amazing,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a news release. “Now, by doing our part to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, we are proud to help our communities take the next step to return to normal.”

Publix is offering COVID-vaccine appointments at all 730 of its in-store pharmacies in Florida, while also offering vaccinations in Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

Publix currently operates 1,266 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.