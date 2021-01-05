Sales for pet masks surge due to pandemic

For most Americans, masks have become an everyday fashion item, a necessity. We match outfits and do research as to what kind of masks are more effective.

But how about our pets?

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that pets, including cats and dogs, play a role in spreading COVID-19 to people. However, the CDC recommends that until more is known about how the coronavirus affects animals, people who have tested positive with the virus should isolate from other people and animals, including pets.

The CDC recommends that if you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with pets

The desire by pet owners to protect their pets has been good for business for some companies.

According to Fox Business, a NYC-based company - Pet Masks - has seen record sales as wearing masks has become the norm in the age of COVID-19.

Sales at the company have surged around 500 percent. They make masks for both cats and dogs.

Owner and founder Salita Henwick said, “Until we properly understand this new virus, the best thing we can do is take good care of ourselves and our pets.”

"To help pets adjust to their masks make sure you get the correct size according to our site and make sure the straps are not cutting into them,” Henwick said. “Also, on their first time, don’t leave it on for too long, so they can get used to it slowly.”

The masks can be purchased in three different sizes, each costing around $25.

For the entire Fox Business article, click here.