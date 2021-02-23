Security researchers at Red Canary have discovered malware that was installed on nearly 30,000 Macs. They said the cluster of malware, named “Silver Sparrow,” presents a major security threat to Mac owners.

Silver Sparrow is designed to run on all Mac platforms (including newer Macs based on Apple’s own M1 chip) with a a high and far-reaching infection rate.

It is unclear what damage the malware is designed to deliver. It also appears to have been designed to erase itself from a host computer -- a mechanism typically reserved for high-stealth operations

Researchers also found that the malware uses Amazon Web Services and the Akamai content delivery network. This gives it the ability to receive commands from whoever created it.

After being alerted, Apple has has revoked the binaries so no more users will be able to accidentally install it.

However, the malware is still on close to 30,000 Macs in 153 countries.

For the entire Red Canary blog post, click here.