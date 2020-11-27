The impact the 2020 coronavirus pandemic has had on the island’s small businesses has been well documented. Some, such as Castings Boutique, have closed, and may other are struggling to survive.

Most have had to reinvent their business model or cut services to make ends meet.

Saturday November 28, 2020 is Small Business Saturday, a day island resident can show their support by shopping at many of the island’s businesses.

This year’s Small Business Saturday may be more critical than ever before.

Small Business Saturday is a relatively new American tradition. While Black Friday has been an after-Thanksgiving tradition for years, it wasn’t until 2010 that the Saturday after Thanksgiving earned its official title. The day was created by American Express as a day to “to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”

In many ways, our island small businesses act as the glue that holds our community together. They help fund the local tax base, support local initiatives and create jobs that boost the overall island economy. By backing our locally owned small businesses, island residents support the hundreds of jobs they create, and the families they sustain.

As you celebrate the holidays this year, remember to shop “island-small.”

Support our Crandon - and other - local businesses. Order a family dinner from your favorite island restaurant, and encourage neighbors to do the same.

Small business owners are true economy heroes, and they deserve our appreciation.

On their website, the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce offers a comprehensive list of small businesses on the island – click here – as well as a KB Gift Card directory to support island shop owners by purchasing the "gift of local." Click here for more information.

Daily, Islander News publishes a list of local participating restaurants offering many deals and excellent family meal options. They are listed in the food section of our website.

Island Life Magazine, published annually by Islander News, in partnership with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, offers a comprehensive listing of shopping and entertainment options on the island. Click here for the 2020 Island Life e-edition, or you may pick a copy at the 24-7 Visitors Center in the Chambers offices, 88 W McIntyre St #100, Key Biscayne.

For a map of the island's business district, click here.

Be safe and thank you for supporting our local island businesses.

#shoppingkeybiscayne