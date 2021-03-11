Treehouse Hotel to open first US property in Brickell

London based SH Hotels & Resorts, continued expansion includes a new Treehouse Hotel in Brickell.

The 62-floor hotel will be part of the 1 Southside Park mixed-use project and will be the first Treehouse Hotel in the US, reported the South Florida Business Journal.

It will have 191 guest rooms and is slated to debut in 2025.

SH Hotels & Resorts is part of the private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, and operates 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels, Treehouse Hotels, and SH Collection properties. According to their website, SH Hotels & Resort “is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.”

The company currently operates the 1 Hotel South Beach, which is its largest property, which according to a recent interview with new SH Hotels & Resorts CEO Arash Azarbarzin, has perform, with the hotel actually "doing better than it did pre-Covid, minus the group business," said Azarbarzin.

The company is is getting ready to debut the 1 Hotel Toronto this spring and the 1 Hotel Nashville before the end of the year.

The South Florida Business Journal report says Treehouse Brickell would be part of the 1 Southside Park development at 105-1133 S.W. Second Ave. in Miami. The project will total 2.5 million square feet and rise 64 stories.

The sale of the property at 1 Southside Park was approved by Miami commissioners back in February 2020. It's the former site of a fire station, and a new fire station will be incorporated into the mixed-use project, the Journal reported.

