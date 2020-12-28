1 in 1,000 Americans – 331,140 - dead from COVID-19

Over the weekend, the United States reached a grim milestone as the data now shows that 1 out of every 1,000 Americans have died as a result of the Coronavirus since the country’s first reported infection January.

The statistic is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Johns Hopkins University. On Sunday, the US death toll from COVID-19 reached 331,140, while the U.S. population is estimated to be around 330,750,000.

The first reported case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was in January 2020, and the first death was the following month.

