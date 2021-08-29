The combination of the Delta-variant surge of COVD-10 cases and FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, is causing more Americans to get the vaccine.

On Key Biscayne, according to data shared by KB Fire Department Chief Eric Lang at last Tuesday's Village Council meeting, over 68% of Key Biscayne residents 12-17 and 83% of those 18 and older are considered to be fully vaccinated.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, on Saturday, California and Texas lead the way, with each inoculating over 100,000 of its residents.

On a global scale, China administered over 15 million vaccinations on Saturday, followed by Venezuela where over 4.6 million people received the shot.

