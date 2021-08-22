238 students disenrolled at UVA after failing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

As the University of Virginia (UVA) tries to manage COVID-19 risk on campus, the university has disenrolled 238 students who failed to comply with the school's coronavirus vaccination policy.

Only 49 of the 238 students who were disenrolled from the upcoming fall semester on Friday were registered for courses.

According to a report in The Virginian-Pilot, the students were disenrolled after having “received several reminders by e-mail, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were not in compliance and that they had until yesterday to update their status,” university spokesperson Brian Coy told the Pilot.

UVA has a policy requiring all students living, learning, or working on campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the 2021-2022 academic year. The university does offer medical and religious exemptions; however, those must be approved prior to on-campus arrival.

All UVA faculty, staff, and health team members are also expected to be vaccinated.