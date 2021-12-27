$400 for an At-home COVID-test? Yes, as listed on OfferUp

Demand for COVID test is causing long lines at island and county sites, making at-home COVID-19 test kits one of the hardest items to buy this holiday season, with most places on the island – and countywide – selling out.

This is forcing some to turn to online reselling sites.

But how much are you willing to pay? One seller on the app OfferUp is betting you will pay $400. plus $11.99 shipping from Sanger, CA.

As of Monday morning, at-home COVID-19 test kits listings on OfferUp ranged from $35 to the aforementioned $400.

The county is offering free at home Covid tests free starting Monday. Click here for more info.