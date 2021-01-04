On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 1,498 cases for zip code 33149. This is the total number of infections on the island since the pandemic started.

That’s 436 new cases for Key Biscayne since December 1, 2020, when the Health Department reported 1,062 cases on the island. So far in January, 36 more cases have been added, this after 4 new cases were reported Monday.

The aggregate number of cases on the island now stands at 1,498.

Monday, 11,215 new statewide cases were reported, the new total number of cases in Florida spiking to 1,376,692.

31,324 new cases have been reported so far in January.

Since the day after Christmas, there have been more than 109,000 (109,3305) new infections reported statewide.

Florida has seen a significant increase in testing as people return home from the holidays. So far in the first three days of January, 233,702 COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, with a one-day record of 166,797 more tests performed on December 31.

Miami-Dade County reported 2,601 additional cases on Monday, the county’s new cumulative total now at 308,259.

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 4 – 1,376,692

- New cases reported Monday, Jan 4 – 11,215

- Monday, Jan 4 state positivity rate – 12.52%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January – 31,324

- Number of tests reported on Monday, Jan 4 – 78,339

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 4 – 308,259

- New cases reported Monday, Jan 4 – 2,601

- Monday, Jan 4 state positivity rate – 13.07%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January – 5,800

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 4 – 1,498

- New cases reported Monday, January 4 – 4

- Total number of new cases reported in December – 436

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 4 – 141,993

- New cases reported Monday, Jan 4 – 1,003

- Monday, Jan 4 state positivity rate – 10.45%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 4 – 86,275

- New cases reported Monday, Jan 4 – 798

- Monday, Jan 4 state positivity rate – 11.74%