School started in Palm Beach County Monday and as of 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 51 confirmed COVID-19 infections; 37 students and 14 are employees. As a result, 440 students were asked to quarantine after contact tracing.

According to an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, most of those asked to quarantine have not tested positive for COVID.

Palm Beach is the 10th largest school district in the country with 167,000 students.

Students and staff are required to wear masks in the district, but parents can give permission for their children to opt out. The Sun Sentinel article mentions that 5,700 Palm Beach students have opted out.

