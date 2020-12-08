91-year-old woman first in the world to receive vaccine

"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year," said Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, upon being the first person to receive the first Pfizer / BioNTech in the UK during the next few weeks.

According to a report by the BBC, Keenan was given the injection Tuesday morning at University Hospital in Coventry, a city in central England, best known for the medieval Coventry Cathedral, which was left in ruins after a WWII bombing.

Up to four million UK residents are expected to be vaccinated by the of December, reported the BBC, who said that about 70 hospitals across England are getting ready to administered the vaccines this week.

Read more from the BBC here.