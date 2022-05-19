With a more transmissible Omnicom COVID-19 variant called BA.2.12.1 is likely to surpass the current dominant strain - called BA.2 – as the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, on Wednesday Federal health officials were encouraging the use of masks in certain areas.

The more transmissible strain means that more people are likely to be infected with COVID-19 and cases are starting to rise again in Florida and across the US, which could lead to another surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that BA.2.12.1 may have already surpassed the BA.2 strain in the Southeast region of the U.S., which includes Florida.

Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, CDC’s director said that the seven-day average of hospital admissions from Covid increased by 19 percent over the previous week.

According to a New York Times report, on Wednesday, federal health authorities were starting to encourage the use of masks indoors again in certain areas with high levels of community transmission.

A sampling of CDC’s data of new COVID-19 cases showed the more-transmissible BA.2.12.1 strain is responsible for about 47.5 percent of new cases in the U.S. compared to 50.9 percent of cases coming from the current dominant strain, BA. 2.

In the Southeast, the result of the sampling shows that BA.2.12 makes up 52.4 percent of new COVID cases and Florida’s seven-day average of new COVID cases was 7,561 as of May 17.