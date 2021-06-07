A new and different type COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available in the US

A new protein subunit vaccine, different than any COVID-19 vaccine currently in use in the U.S. could be approved as early as this summer.

The new type of vaccine, which is known as a protein subunit vaccine, would not require special refrigeration, according to a report by NPR. Biotech company Novavax is currently working on a protein subunit vaccine, which could be the first to receive emergency approval from the FDA.

Protein subunit vaccines already exist on the market for hepatitis B and pertussis. "We anticipate filing for authorization in the U.K., U.S. and Europe in the third quarter,” Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, said.

