Starting in March 2020, the COVID-19-Pandemic has changed many things in our lives and as the pandemic enters its third year, American shopping habits have included a high demand for tequila and sweatpants.

These are part of the results of a study as Google Trends, Schema Design and Axios partnered to create The New Normal, which analyzes the products that Americans are searching and shopping for since the start of the pandemic.

Trends are broken into three different categories — Normal, Unusual and New Normal.

New Normal indicates the search interest increased during the pandemic and remains high.

Unusual indicates the search interest increased during the pandemic but has since returned to normal. For example. searches for toilet paper, have been unusual since it spiked during the beginning of the pandemic, but has since cooled down.

As Americans were forced to find new activities while trying to remain safer by isolating, searched for ‘roller skates’ or ‘cocktail making’ increased and are now part of the ‘new normal’ category.

