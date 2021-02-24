On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff endorsed the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The report is meant to brief the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which will meet Friday to review J&J’s request for emergency use authorization.

This development could clear the way for Americans to have a third vaccine option along with the currently available Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Data for the J&J vaccine was submitted on Feb. 4 and indicates that the one-dose vaccine — compared to the two shots needed for Pfizer and Moderna — has a 66% overall effectiveness rating, according to a CNBC report.

In the U.S., it is 72% effective while in Latin America it is 66% and in South Africa, where a rapidly spreading variant of the virus has taken root, it is only 57% effective.

The company has a deal with the U.S. federal government to supply 100 million doses by the end of June, although just a few million have been manufactured thus far, Jeff Zients, head of President Biden’s COVID-19 task force, said.

For the entire CNBC article, click here.