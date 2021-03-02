It was a year ago Monday, when the first coronavirus cases were reported in Florida. On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 1,817 new cases, the lowest number of one-day infections since October.

There are now 1,910,921 total statewide infections.

Miami-Dade County added 1,339 cases Monday, the new countywide total now exceeds 400,000 cases (405,893).

The island’s 33149 zip code added 4 new cases on Monday, raising the cumulative number of cases at 2,127. This is the total number of cases on the island since the pandemic started.

Of the total number of infections, 31 percent, or 665 cases, have been reported in the first two months of 2021.

