The South Florida cruise industry, which has been grounded for more than a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, could resume cruising as early as July, provided certain vaccination targets are met, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday.

According to CBS News, the CDC sent a letter to cruise companies stipulating that cruise ships could sail in U.S. waters by “mid-summer so long as 95% of customers and 98% of crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In a statement, the CDC said new guidelines follow discussions aimed at finding “the fastest path back to sailing without compromising safety.”

CBS reported the regulation gives cruise lines a way out of the agency’s previous requirement that first mandated trial voyages before paying customers could board the ships, and also loosened testing and quarantine requirements.

For Florida base cruise companies, there is an additional hurdle to overcome. Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said cruise lines would not be exempted from his executive order barring businesses from requiring “vaccine passports.”

