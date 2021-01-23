Amazon pledges support to Biden Administration for COVID vaccine distribution

Versión en español

Amazon is making its vast network and advanced technology available to the White House to help President Joe Biden achieve his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans against COVID-19 in the 100 days of his administration.

“We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your government's efforts to vaccinate,” Dave Clark, executive director of Amazon's Worldwide Consumption division, wrote in a letter to Biden. ”Our scale allows us to make a significant impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we are ready to assist you in this effort.”

Clark added that Amazon has arranged for a third-party occupational health care provider to administer the vaccines to its employees at their facilities. Amazon has more than 800,000 employees in the US, Clark wrote, mostly essential workers who cannot work from home and should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

On Thursday, his second day in office, Biden signed executive orders related to combatting the pandemic, but government officials said efforts to boost vaccine distribution have been delayed by lack of cooperation from the Trump Administration with regards to the vaccine distribution plan in place.

Biden is also relying on Congress to grant him $1.9 trillion for financial aid and response to COVID-19. Many states say they have not received enough vaccines for their populations.

As of January 20, data from Johns Hopkins University shows the average daily death in the US for a seven-day period increased in the last two weeks from 2,677.3 on January 6 to 3,054.1 on Wednesday . More than 400,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the US.

For the Spanish language version of this story, click here.