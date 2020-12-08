On Tuesday, American Airlines announced it will start offering travelers at-home Covid-19 tests, results that can help travelers avoid quarantines as long as two weeks.

On their website, American said, “We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions.”

Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American Airlines added, “As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”

American becomes the first airline to introduce preflight testing for travel within the contiguous United States. The new program will cost $129 and American will provide access to LetsGetChecked for all domestic flights to states and territories with COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The tests will be offered starting Wednesday, Dec. 9, for travel on or after Dec. 12.

Other airlines have also rolled out preflight testing. In October, United Airlines started offering preflight tests to some Hawaii-bound passengers so they could avoid a two-week quarantine. In November, the airline began offering free tests on for flights from Newark, New Jersey, to London.

For the entire press release by American Airlines, click here.