People who have come down with the omicron variant are reporting a new and often uncomfortable symptom: night sweats.

According to an article in NJ.com, night sweats is a symptom that differentiates the omicron variant, much like a scratchy, sore throat.

“People aren’t reporting a loss of taste or smell as much with omicron as they were with previous variants,” Dr. John Torres, a senior medical correspondent for NBC News, told the Today Show. “But people are reporting night sweats, which is a very strange symptom that they say they’re having.”

Healthline defines Night sweats as an overnight episode of perspiration that can leave you waking up feeling soaked thus making sleep uncomfortable and difficult.