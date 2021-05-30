Last week, a report by ABC News said a vaccine developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline is expected to begin production within weeks.

The report mentions a large trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America has been launched to test the efficacy of the vaccine.

If the trial is successful, the two-shot vaccine could be approved for use during the last three months of 2021. “Manufacturing will begin in the coming weeks to enable rapid access to the vaccine, should it be approved,” both firms said.

While regulators have already authorized many COVID-19 vaccines, experts say more will be needed.

