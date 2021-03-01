If you have been experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are behind on rent payments, you might qualify for Miami-Dade County’s $60 million Emergency Rental Program 2.3.

Applications for the program are being accepted starting at 9 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021.

The program provides rental payment assistance for up to 12 months to Miami-Dade County residents who’s current household income does not exceed 80 percent of annual Area Median Income (AMI) for Miami-Dade County, which is $51,200 for a One person in household, $58,500 for a 2-person household and up to $65,800 maximum for a three-person household.

How much rental assistance applicants receive depends on the amount of unpaid rent.

Other criteria include a signed lease with the landlord, and you must certify that your do not receive any other subsidy.

You must also show proof, such as a layoff letter or unemployment claim, that you have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landlords who want to refer their tenants who are behind on their rent can email LandlordsERAP@miamidade.gov or call 786-688-2440.

To access and print an application, click here.

For a Spanish application, click here.

For a complete list of Frequently Asked Questions and answers to same, click here.