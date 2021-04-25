Now that the Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine has been cleared for use by CDC and FDA, those interested to get an appointment on Key Biscayne can do so starting at Noon Sunday, April 25.

Ethos Pharmacy, located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, will have appointments available on their website starting at Noon Sunday, April 25.

Ethos Pharmacy Director of Operations Raff Parra told Islander News that vaccine registrations “will go live Sunday at noon on our website. They will stay up while supplies last.”

To book an appointment, visit Ethos online here. For questions, call Ethos Pharmacy at (305) 982-8727.