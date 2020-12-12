Friday night, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.

The Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was found to be 95% effective in a clinical trial, will be soon shipped around the country so vaccinations can begin within days.

“The FDA’s authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

Dr. Hahn added, “Today's action follows an open and transparent review process that included input from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough evaluation by the agency's career scientists to ensure this vaccine met FDA's rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization.”

The statement by the FDA said, “that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has met the statutory criteria for issuance of an EUA,” and determined that the “known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks”

The vaccine is approved to be used on people 16 years of age and older.

“While not an FDA approval, today’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research in a statement posted on the FDA’s website. An emergency use authorization grants Pfizer vaccine a special authorization by the FDA for use during an emergency.

The company will have to file a separate application to have the vaccine to be licensed by the FDA.

One more step remains before Americans can begin to be vaccinated. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunization advisory committee has to vote on recommending the vaccine - the CDC must accept that recommendation.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Saturday morning.

How it works.

The FDA said Friday that the “Pfizer-BioNTech contains messenger RNA (mRNA), which is genetic material. The vaccine contains a small piece of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s mRNA that instructs cells in the body to make the virus’s distinctive “spike” protein. When a person receives this vaccine, their body produces copies of the spike protein, which does not cause disease, but triggers the immune system to learn to react defensively, producing an immune response against SARS-CoV-2.”

For the entire FDA press release, click here.