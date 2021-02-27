Saying Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine “offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death,” on Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted J&J emergency use authorization, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine available in the US, along with Pfizer and Moderna.

Over 44,000 people globally participated in J&J’s clinical trial, with 34 percent of participants being over the age of 60.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts have been waiting for the one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations against a virus that has killed 510,000+ Americans and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

What’s the difference between J&J vaccine and Pfizer and Moderna?

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use new messenger RNA technology to create an immune response. They both require two doses.

The one-shot J&J vaccine uses a common cold virus to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells to trigger an immune response and it is administered in one dose.

Unlike Moderna, which must be shipped frozen, or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that ships and stores at sub-Arctic temperatures, the J&J's vaccine remains stable for at least three months at normal refrigerator temperatures. This makes it easier to vaccinate larger numbers of people, even in areas with poor storage infrastructure.

On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 72,806,180 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country, with a total of 96,402,290 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech distributed.

Millions of doses of the J&J vaccine could begin shipping across the US as early as Monday.

By the end of March, J&J expects to deliver 20 million doses in the U.S., and 100 million by the summer.

The US agreed to pay over $1 billion for 100 million doses, with option to purchase an additional 200 million doses.

Johnson & Johnson also has deals in place with Mexico for 22 million doses, 9 million with Colombia, 30 million in the UK, and 400 million for the European Union.

J&J also is seeking authorization for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization.