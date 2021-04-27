Are you a vaccinated teacher? If you work at this Miami private school, you can’t get close to students

Versión en español

Unlike institutions that have encouraged, and even facilitated vaccination for their employees, a private school located in the Miami Design District, has informed teachers to stay away from students if they have been vaccinated.

In the letter, Leila Centner, co-founder of the Centner Academy, told employees “with a very heavy heart” that if they decide to receive the COVID vaccine, or have done so, they would have to stay away from students.

According to a Monday New York Times article, in the letter Centner said that “reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated.”

“Even among our own population, we have at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person,” she wrote. This, the NY Times reported, repeats a false claim that vaccinated people can somehow pass the vaccine to others and thereby affect their reproductive systems.

In the letter, reproduced by the NY Times, Mrs. Centner gave employees three options:

- Inform the school if they had already been vaccinated, so they could be kept physically distanced from students

- Let the school know if they get the vaccine before the end of the school year, “as we cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known”

- Wait until the school year is over to get vaccinated.

Centner also asked staff to fill out a “confidential” form to disclose whether they had received a vaccine and, if so, which vaccine and how many doses. The form requires employees to "acknowledge that the school will take the necessary legal steps to protect students if it is determined that I have not answered these questions accurately."

"We are not 100 percent sure that Covid injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this point," the document says.

The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization have concluded that coronavirus vaccines now in emergency use in the United States are safe and effective.

Leila Centner founded the school with her husband, David Centner, an entrepreneur in electronic toll collection systems, in 2019 for students in Pre-K through eighth grade, promoting itself as a “school for happiness” focused on children's mindfulness and emotional intelligence.

In their website, the school even promotes parents "MEDICAL FREEDOM FROM MANDATED VACCINES"

For the entire NY Times article, click here.