Closed restaurants, virtual schooling and mask mandates.

That was the scenario last August in Key Biscayne and much of South Florida. What will it look like this August as COVID-19 numbers have been skyrocketing again?

Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson is being cautious at this point, although no restrictions have been put in place.

“I don’t think, at the (low) rate of COVID (on Key Biscayne) we should be too worried,” he told the Key Biscayne Village Council at their meeting Tuesday. “When the numbers warrant that, then maybe. The last numbers of tracking showed kids (and others) over 12 were 85% vaccinated on Key Biscayne. We, here, all have done great things (to keep the cases low).”

However, Mayor Mike Davey recommended that everyone be encouraged to wear masks in close settings, when possible, especially to protect young kids who have not had the chance to be vaccinated.

“The Delta variant is a lot more aggressive, a lot more transmittable,” he said. “I’m afraid for the kids who can’t be vaccinated.”

Tuesday night, Williamson pointed out that he’s noticed a “big spike” in recent testing again, especially on July 7 and subsequent Tuesdays and Thursdays, and was looking to see if more cases are cropping up or just the concern from the public. He also said one of his Village staff members recently tested positive for COVID.

But late last week, Florida was called “the Epicenter” of new COVID cases, “with one in five (new) cases,” in the US reported in Florida, said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator. According to the Department of Health report, the state logged 73,199 more infections, the biggest one-week surge since Jan. 27. That was more than 25,000 new cases from the previous week.

Florida is reportedly one of three states -- along with Texas and Missouri -- that is accounting for 40% of all new COVID-19 infections.

Some Florida restaurants already are going back to 50% capacity on their own, and a few have yet to open their indoor dining, preferring instead for customers to eat outside. Some retail stores and businesses are requiring masks to enter, although recent reports say customer pushback is beginning to affect their sales.

Key Biscayne resident Nina Wallin, showing a form with signatures from 372 families on the island, pleaded with Council members to re-open the Community Center full-time during regular hours for residents.

“You’re taking the kids’ summer away,” she said.

Despite the rapid rise of case numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing not to issue any mandates or lockdowns. He is, however, urging people to get vaccinated. His executive order banning local governments from requiring face masks remains in place..

Last Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking for everyone in schools. Thursday, however, DeSantis said he would call for a special legislative session if the federal government moves toward requiring masks in schools.

Florida’s fully vaccinated rate is 46%, still lower than the nationwide average of 49% reported by the CDC.

Of course, the controversy has turned political. Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston resident who represents those in Florida’s 23rd District, in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, went on TV to blame DeSantis for the state’s recent surge.

“What I think explains high infection rates is that we have a governor who has not taken COVID seriously from the very beginning,” said Wasserman Schultz. “He’s essentially right now treating it like a joke.”

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed some of its previous guidance on masks, now recommending fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings. The said infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant.

The CDC, still requires masks on public transportation, such as school buses.

Florida, with more than 2.8 million students, is one of seven states in which schools have been ordered to remain open for in-person learning five days a week.

In April, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran demanded that school districts make masks optional for the coming school year, which kicks off Aug. 23 in Miami-Dade County.

Summer classes did require masks, based on CDC guidelines.

Coronavirus cases are up across Florida. In Miami-Dade County, 11,087 new cases were recorded last week, an average of 1,584 a day.