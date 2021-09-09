At least 13 Dade unvaccinated school employees have died of COVID since Aug 16

"It is a big number. It is a bruising statistic that we need to absolutely internalize," Miami-Dade school Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

At least 13 employees of the Miami-Dade County Public School system- the 4th largest in the country – including teachers, school bus drivers, a security worker and a cafeteria manager -have died from COVID-related health complications since Aug. 16, NPR reported.

Reportedly, all 13 were unvaccinated, according to Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade.

In an interview with NPR's Here & Now program, Carvalho said, most of the 13-people were infected with the coronavirus and died before the beginning of the school year.

Only one person had direct contact with students, Carvalho said.

In an effort to increase vaccination rates among its employees, MDPS will offer $275 to any employee who shows proof of vaccination.