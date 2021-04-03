At many as 44 hand sanitizers, some marketed for children, found to contain benzene, a chemical considered as bad as asbestos,

The coronavirus pandemic and related shortage caused many hand sanitizers brands to come on the market to help meet the demand. A new study has found that as many as 44 contain high levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Valisure, an online pharmacy based in New Haven, CT, said it has detected benzene – a cancer-causing chemical as dangerous as asbestos - in several batches across multiple brands of hand sanitizer.

Several companies had levels of benzene up to eight times the limit recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Benzene has also been used to make several products including detergents, dyes, lubricants and rubbers.

Valisure is asking FDA to request an immediate recall of the contaminated batches and to update its guidance to include an exposure limit for benzene in addition to a concentration.

Some of the highly contaminated batches Valisure analyzed appear to be specifically formulated and marketed for children.

