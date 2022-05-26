Bahamas, four other destinations, added to CDC’s “High-Risk” Covid list

As many island residents are planning last-minute vacations, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added five destinations to its Level 3, or "high" risk list for Covid-19, including the Bahamas archipelago.

In addition to the Bahamas, Belize, the British island territory of Montserrat, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, as well as the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3.

The Level 3 "high" risk category is now the top rung in terms of risk level. Level 2 is considered "moderate" risk, and Level 1 is "low" risk.

