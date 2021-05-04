Behind on your water bill? County launches program that will provide up to $250 in assistance

While things are improving, many families are still struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, having trouble paying their bills and making ends meet.

Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, announced the formation of WASD Cares, an emergency assistance fund to support Miami-Dade Water & Sewer customers who are behind on their water bill.

In her Twitter post Cava said, “I encourage those who can afford it to donate and give your neighbors in need the gift of clean water.”

According to the County’s water department website, WASD Cares offers an opportunity, for those who can, donate to a fund that will provide financial assistance to qualified customers to pay their water and sewer utility bill.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department customers eligible for this program can receive up to $250 in assistance toward their bill once in a 12-month period. Through your financial contribution, it will give others a helping hand with their utility bill.

And a reminder, disconnection of water service and late fees due to non-payment continues to be suspended during the State of Emergency.

For more information, or to make a donation, please click here.