A California State senator has introduced a bill which would allow kids in California as young as 12 years old, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without their parents’ consent.

In Florida, kids must be 18-years old to get vaccinated without their parents’ concerns.

According to an Associated Press report, California State Sen. Scott Weiner, the author of the bill, says the state already allows 12-year-olds to consent for the Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines.

“It’s unconscionable for teens to be blocked from the vaccine because a parent either refuses or cannot take their child to a vaccination site,” said Weiner.

Some states allow kids to make vaccine decisions without their parent’s permission. Alabama allows such decisions at age 14, and South Carolina at age 16. Washington D.C. allows kids as young as 11 to consent to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

