BioNTech increases vaccine production target to 2 billion doses

The Germany-based company BioNTech, who partnered with Pfizer to develop what became the first approved vaccine for use against the coronavirus, said it will be able to increase production and produce up to 2 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021.

According to an article in Barrons, BioNTech said "We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated six-dose label," referring to an additional dose that could be extracted from each vaccine’s vial.

The company announced plans to open a new factory this February, where 750 million doses per year are expected to be produced. In the statement, BioNTech said its scientists expect COVID-19 to “likely become an endemic disease” that will require a vaccine to compensate for a “naturally waning immune response.”

BioNTech has said its vaccine works against the new mutation found in variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa, citing recent studies.

