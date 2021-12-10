Booster shot approved for teens

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the US Center Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved expanding the Pfizer-BioNTech for teens ages 16 and 17.

The measure adds extra protection in combating variants such as omicron, now present in more than 20 states, including Florida.

In a written statement, Janet Woodcock , acting FDA Commissioner said, “As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, we can’t let up on all the preventive public health measures that we have been taking during the pandemic. With both the delta and omicron variants continuing to spread, vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19.”

The FDA said that data show that booster shots will help offer more protection against COVID-19 and the benefits outweigh the risks of a heart condition called myocarditis in those individuals ages 16 and 17.

On its website, the FDA said “The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been available to individuals 16 years of age and older for nearly a year, and its benefits have been shown to clearly outweigh potential risks.”

The CDC also recommended the shots for teens.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky encouraged parents to have their teens take the booster.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series,” Dr. Walensky said in a written statement.

