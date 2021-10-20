BREAKING: FDA approves booster shot of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and approves “Mix-and-Match” on vaccines

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The move means millions more Americans could be eligible to receive the additional shot.

Last week, an FDA advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend Moderna and J & J booster shots for the most vulnerable.

According to the FDA website, the J&J extra doses can be applied to all adults ages 18 and older. The Modena's third shot will only be for those aged 65 and older or those at high risk due to underlying conditions or their jobs.

Also, the FDA signed off on the “Mix and Match” Booster Dose, authorizing the use of “heterologous booster dose” for currently available COVID-19 vaccines.

This means people can receive a booster made by a company that is different than the one that made the vaccine they initially received.

In the announcement said that “the known and potential benefits of the use of a single heterologous booster dose outweigh the known and potential risks of their use in eligible populations.”

The next step before the extra doses can be rolled out will be authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee, which is expected to occur on Thursday.

For the complete FDA post, click here.