California to start setting aside 10% of available COVID-19 vaccines for teachers

Starting on March 1, California will start setting aside approximately 75,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine weekly allotments it receives – roughly 10% - to vaccinate teachers, daycare workers and other school employees.

According to an NPR report, most of California’s students in the larger school districts across the state have been learning remotely for almost a year.

"It must be done, and it must be done much sooner than the current path we are on. And we believe this will advance that cause," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Already 35 of California's counties are prioritizing teachers and other educators for vaccination. "We want to operationalize that as a standard for all 58 counties in the state," Newsom said.

For the entire NPR report, click here.