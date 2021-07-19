Canada to reopen borders to fully vaccinated Americans

Last week, Canada said that fully vaccinated Americans will, once again, be welcomed into Canada by mid-August.

According to an Associated Press report, closing the U.S.-Canada border has been costly with the U.S. Travel Association estimating that Canada loses out on $1.5 billion each month the border is closed.

Fully vaccinated travelers from countries other than the United States will likely be allowed into Canada by early September. Canada leads G20 nations in vaccination rates, with 80% of eligible Canadians having received a first dose and more than 50% full vaccinated.

In early July, Canada began easing travel restrictions for its citizens, saying they no longer had to quarantine for 14-days when returning from abroad.

