On Friday, it was announced that two cases of a new subvariant of the omicron variant have been reported in Miami-Dade County.

The cases, identified by Premier Medical Laboratory Services through Next Generation Sequencing, are the first reported for Miami-Dade County.

In a press release, Premier Medical said the BA.2 subvariant has been dubbed “stealth omicron” as it is difficult to detect as a mutation by PCR-based testing, the most common testing method for COVID-19.

With the original BA.1 strain, scientists could use PCR-based testing to help identify omicron by looking for a S-gene dropout mutation. Once this was found, the scientists could be certain the positive COVID-19 sample was the omicron variant.

The stealth omicron subvariant does not have the S-gene dropout characteristic, making it difficult to distinguish BA.2 as the omicron variant vs. other COVID-19 variants by PCR-based testing alone, said Premier Medical.

The company pointed to Denmark where BA.2 is now outpacing omicron BA.1, because it is more transmissible.

A study conducted by Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI), which analyzed coronavirus cases in over 8,000 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 subvariant were roughly 33% more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1.

For more from Premier Medical Laboratory Services, click here.